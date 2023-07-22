Deadly rollover crash shuts down Loop 202 in Chandler

A deadly crash has shut down the westbound lanes of Loop 202 Santan in Chandler, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety.

At least one person was killed in the three-vehicle rollover collision near the Price Road exit. It's unknown how many people are injured.

A FOX 10 viewer shared a aerial photo of the crash site.

Traffic is being rerouted to Loop 101 Price northbound.

There is no estimated time to reopen the lanes.