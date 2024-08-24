Deadly shooting in south Phoenix; homeowners blurring their homes on Google Maps | Nightly Roundup

Deadly shooting in south Phoenix | Nightly Roundup
From an investigation into a shooting in south Phoenix that left one man dead and two others hurt to the latest in a deadly crash investigation in Yavapai County, here's a look at some of our top stories.
1. Deadly shooting in south Phoenix neighborhood
Phoenix Police say they are investigating a shooting that left a man dead, and sent two others to the hospital.
2. Homeowners blurring their homes on Google Maps, but why?
Criminals can use Google Maps to look for security cameras, side windows, fences, and more, cybersecurity experts say.
3. Subway slashing sandwich prices
Subway is the latest chain to enter into the value meal wars.
4. YCSO asking for public's help in probe of deadly crash
Officials with the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help, as they investigate a crash earlier in August that killed a 39-year-old Prescott woman.
5. Man vanishes during family vacation
Stanley Kotowski of Massachusetts has been missing in Hilton Head, South Carolina, since Aug. 16
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
We are expecting a chance for stormy weather in some parts of the state. Meanwhile, temperatures are set to rise.