Deadly shooting in south Phoenix; homeowners blurring their homes on Google Maps | Nightly Roundup

Updated  August 24, 2024 8:31pm MST
From an investigation into a shooting in south Phoenix that left one man dead and two others hurt to the latest in a deadly crash investigation in Yavapai County, here's a look at some of our top stories.

PHOENIX - From a shooting in south Phoenix that left a person dead to the reason why some people are blurring their homes on Google Maps, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, August 24, 2024.

1. Deadly shooting in south Phoenix neighborhood

Man dead, 2 others hospitalized following south Phoenix shooting

Phoenix Police say they are investigating a shooting that left a man dead, and sent two others to the hospital.

2. Homeowners blurring their homes on Google Maps, but why?

Homeowners blurring their homes on Google Maps to deter burglars. How to do it

Criminals can use Google Maps to look for security cameras, side windows, fences, and more, cybersecurity experts say.

3. Subway slashing sandwich prices

Subway to slice footlong sandwich price, jumping into value meal wars

Subway is the latest chain to enter into the value meal wars.

4. YCSO asking for public's help in probe of deadly crash

YCSO investigating crash that killed Prescott woman

Officials with the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help, as they investigate a crash earlier in August that killed a 39-year-old Prescott woman.

5. Man vanishes during family vacation

Husband vanishes during family vacation in South Carolina

Stanley Kotowski of Massachusetts has been missing in Hilton Head, South Carolina, since Aug. 16

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

Arizona weather forecast: Temperatures on the rise once again

We are expecting a chance for stormy weather in some parts of the state. Meanwhile, temperatures are set to rise.