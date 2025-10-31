Deadly west Phoenix shooting; suspects accused of trafficking guns to Mexican cartels l Morning News Brief

article

From a deadly shooting investigation in the West Valley to more than a dozen people indicted on charges of trafficking guns from Arizona to Mexican cartels, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of October 31.

1. Man fatally shot in West Valley

What we know:

A man was found with at least one gunshot wound near 43rd Avenue and Buckeye Road. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

The man wasn't identified. It's unknown what led up to the shooting.

Read more

2. Gun trafficking indictment

3. ‘They need to get to the bottom of this’

Christian Guerrero

What we know:

Gov. Katie Hobbs announced $1.8 million in state funding for emergency food assistance and a new Food Bucks Now program to provide temporary relief as federal SNAP benefits expire Nov. 1.

Local perspective:

For Christian Guerrero, a former inmate looking for work and currently living on the street, every dollar counts. Guerrero grew up on food stamps and has relied on SNAP for food since his release from prison.

Read more

4. Mexican Gray Wolves vs. Arizona ranchers

Mexican Gray Wolf and cattle in Arizona

What we know:

The decision to place Mexican Gray Wolves on the protected species list is putting cattle farmers across the Southwest in a difficult position, raising debate over conservation and livestock losses, or depredation.

Local perspective:

The debate is personal for the Marks family, an Arizona ranching family based in Blue, Arizona. Rancher Ginger Cheney recalled finding a calf, Manuka, this spring after a wolf attack.

Read more

5. Tough break for ASU football

Sam Leavitt #10 of the Arizona State Sun Devils passes the ball against the Iowa State Cyclones during the second quarter of the Big 12 Championship game at AT&T Stadium on December 07, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

What we know:

Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt will undergo season-ending surgery on his foot, head coach Kenny Dillingham announced.

What they're saying:

"Sam, he's not gonna be making the trip this week. He's gonna be out for the year, he has to have season-ending surgery on something that has been lingering," Dillingham said.

Read more

A look at your Halloween weather

Click here for full forecast