Deputies arrest man who had plans to shoot up EDM festival at Gorge Amphitheater

Deputies arrested an Ephrata man who they believe had plans to carry out a mass shooting during a concert at the Gorge Amphitheater Friday night.

According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO), people attending the ‘Bass Canyon’ concert series reported a suspicious man in the parking lot to security officers. Witnesses said they observed the man inhale an unknown gas from a balloon, load two 9mm pistols from the trunk of his car and tuck both of them inside his waistband.

Authorities say the suspect, identified as 30-year-old Jonathan R. Moody, was walking around asking people what time the concert ended and where people would be exiting the venue.

Security officers detained and disarmed Moody outside the venue gates. Deputies say after investigating the incident, they arrested him on one count of possession of a dangerous weapon and one count of unlawful carrying or handling of a weapon. Moody is currently booked in the Grant County Jail.

The GCSO says the Bass Canyon electronic dance music festival was sold out Friday night, meaning upwards of 25,000 people were at risk.

Thankfully, nobody was injured.

The concert series continues Saturday night, and authorities are encouraging concertgoers to do exactly what they did on Friday; see something, say something.

"Citizens saw something completely out of place for the circumstances and notified security, who in turn notified deputies," said the Grant County Sheriff’s Office in a Facebook post. "That combination of situational awareness along with noticing "something does not fit" resulted in a possible tragedy being prevented.

This is a developing story.