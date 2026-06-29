Desert Foothills Family YMCA campers take over Scottsdale Domino's Pizza

The Brief Youth from the Desert Foothills Family YMCA summer camp visited a local Domino's Pizza location in Scottsdale for a hands-on culinary learning experience. Campers learned the operational basics of running a restaurant by stretching dough and adding toppings before eating their custom pizzas. The franchise owner hosted the event to share her passion for the business and offered the young participants future employment opportunities once they turn 16.



Kids from a local summer camp took a field trip on Monday for some hands-on learning.

What they're saying:

These YMCA campers have a jam-packed summer. They have field trips every week.

"With different sports, they learn all about sportsmanship and camaraderie," Alley Stewart, executive director of the Desert Foothills Family YMCA, said. "We also went to a Diamondbacks game this year, which was really fun. They go to the museums, they go to the library. They swim a couple of times a week, so it was all sorts of fun activities."

And today, for kids in the kitchen, they're taking over their local Scottsdale Domino's Pizza here on Scottsdale north of Lone Mountain. Here, the campers are getting a hands-on learning experience. They're stretching dough, adding toppings, and seeing how a restaurant operates. And, of course, they get to enjoy their hard work.

A camper named Navaea described her creation during the lunch rush. "Nave's how's your pizza? "I made a pepperoni pizza." "And how did it taste?" "Amazing." "Of course it did."

Another young resident, Gretta, carefully budgeted her toppings. "I got a cheese pizza with like two pepperonis too, cause you gotta have two, only two, only two, no more than that."

This is all thanks to this location's owner, Stephanie.

"It's so cool to spread on this passion, making pizzas to help everybody and make them love dominoes," Stephanie said. "We also offered them a job when they come back when they're 16. You have a lot of staff lined up right here."

What's next:

The YMCA summer camps are offered all summer long.