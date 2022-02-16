Designer dog houses to be auctioned off to benefit Arizona Animal Welfare League

From cantilevered ceilings to plush furnishings, these are some of the plushest dog houses you'll ever see.

"This year, we have 12 local teams or designers who are partnered together that created unique dog houses that will be up for bid on the night of the event," Kimberly Vermillion said.

These dog houses will all be auctioned off Feb. 25 as part of the 8th Annual Design for Dogs event in partnership with Facings of America. All the money raised will go to help the Arizona Animal Welfare League.

"Our rural rescue programs, our adoptions, our low-cost community and vaccine clinics," Vermillion added.

This father and son team from KQ Architects figures they spent 72 hours designing and building their dog house.

"We love the mission of what they do, and we love the opportunity to design and build a house," Jack Leonard said.

They said all of the hard work is worth it, knowing it will make a difference in a pet's life.

"It's great that you have something actually built and just knowing that it's going to help a bunch of animals out there that need the help," Liam Leonard said.

