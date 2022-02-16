Expand / Collapse search

Former Arizona congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords hospitalized with appendicitis

TUCSON, Ariz. - Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly is heading home to Tucson to be with his wife who has been hospitalized with appendicitis.

According to Kelly's office, Gabrielle Giffords was checked into the hospital on the morning of Feb. 15. Kelly's office did not release specifics on Giffords' condition but said they are "wishing her a speedy and thorough recovery."

Giffords, a former Arizona congresswoman, was shot in the head during a community event outside a Tucson grocery store in 2011. She underwent extensive rehab and eventually resigned from Congress, but she has stayed active in politics by focusing on gun control.

