Diddy sentenced; gruesome discovery made near Kingman | Nightly Roundup

Gruesome discovery made near northwestern Arizona city; Diddy sentenced months after he was convicted; and more - here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, October 3, 2025.

1. Arrest made in murders of Phoenix high school students

What we know:

A suspect has been arrested in connection to the deaths of two Arcadia High School students back in May.

Dig deeper:

Officials said 31-year-old Thomas Brown of Chandler was arrested in connection with the deaths of 18-year-old Pandora Kjolsrud and 17-year-old Evan Clark. The arrest happened over four months after the victims were found dead in the Mount Ord area of the Tonto National Forest.

2. Diddy sentenced

What we know:

A judge has sentenced Sean "Diddy" Combs for flying his girlfriends and male sex workers around the country to engage in drug-fueled sexual encounters.

What they're saying:

Judge Arun Subramanian acknowledged that Diddy is a self-made artist who inspired communities, gave to charity, and showed devotion to his family. The judge also said "a history of good works can’t wash away the record in this case," pointing to evidence that Diddy abused women he claimed to love.

3. Execution date set for Richard Djerf

What we know:

Officials with the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation & Reentry have announced an execution date for Richard Djerf.

The backstory:

According to Djerf's entry on ADCRR's website for death row inmates, Djerf killed four people: Albert Luna Sr., Patricia Luna, Damien Luna, and Rochelle Luna. Damien was five when he died. In filings related to the state's request to execute Djerf, it was stated that Djerf pleaded guilty to four counts of first degree murder in 1995, but legal battles related to Djerf's case continued for years, until 2020.

4. Vegas woman found dead near Kingman

What we know:

Authorities are investigating a murder after a Las Vegas woman was found dead inside a cardboard box in the eastern Arizona desert.

What they're saying:

Officials with Mohave County Sheriff's Office said the victim was arrested recently in Las Vegas for alleged indecent exposure. Investigators don't believe she was killed in the area that she was found.

5. Teen shot and killed in south Phoenix

What we know:

A triple shooting on Thursday night in south Phoenix left a teenager dead and two others hurt.

What you can do:

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

A look at your weather for tomorrow

