'Doomsday Mom' Lori Daybell sentenced; no charges in Chandler drowning | Nightly Roundup
PHOENIX - Sentencing day for "Doomsday Mom"; No charges in death of Trigg Kiser; and more - here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, July 25, 2025.
1. Lori Daybell sentenced
What we know:
A judge has handed two more life sentences for the woman known as the so-called "Doomsday Mom."
What they're saying:
"You should never be released from prison," Judge Justin Beresky said before he sentenced Lori Daybell.
2. No charges in Chandler drowning: MCAO
What we know:
Maricopa County Attorney's Office announced there will be no charges filed against the father of a three-year-old who drowned in Chandler.
The backstory:
On July 15, Chandler Police announced they recommended charges against Brady Kiser in connection with his son, Trigg Kiser's drowning on May 18. Trigg's mother is a well-known social media influencer named Emilie Kiser.
3. Over 100 charged in AZ immigration crackdown
What we know:
Federal authorities in Arizona charged 135 individuals with immigration-related crimes in this past week.
By the numbers:
Among the cases, 67 of them involved people who allegedly re-entered the U.S. illegally, and there were also three cases involving allegations of assault against federal officers.
4. Children rescued from car at Phoenix parking lot
What we know:
Police say four kids were rescued from a parked car in Phoenix on July 24.
Dig deeper:
The kids were taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution due to "possible minor heat-related issues."
5. E-bike restrictions in Valley city
What we know:
The City of Scottsdale is putting new ordinances into effect that will ban people under 16 from riding some e-bicycles.
Dig deeper:
Starting July 31, people under the age of 16 cannot operate a Class 3 e-bike, electric motorcycle, or similar vehicle that goes 21 mph or faster on city property. Class 3 bikes are defined as those exceeding 25 to 28 mph.