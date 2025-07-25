'Doomsday Mom' Lori Daybell sentenced; no charges in Chandler drowning | Nightly Roundup

article

Sentencing day for "Doomsday Mom"; No charges in death of Trigg Kiser; and more - here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, July 25, 2025.

1. Lori Daybell sentenced

What we know:

A judge has handed two more life sentences for the woman known as the so-called "Doomsday Mom."

What they're saying:

"You should never be released from prison," Judge Justin Beresky said before he sentenced Lori Daybell.

Read More

2. No charges in Chandler drowning: MCAO

What we know:

Maricopa County Attorney's Office announced there will be no charges filed against the father of a three-year-old who drowned in Chandler.

The backstory:

On July 15, Chandler Police announced they recommended charges against Brady Kiser in connection with his son, Trigg Kiser's drowning on May 18. Trigg's mother is a well-known social media influencer named Emilie Kiser.

Read More

3. Over 100 charged in AZ immigration crackdown

(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Barron)

What we know:

Federal authorities in Arizona charged 135 individuals with immigration-related crimes in this past week.

By the numbers:

Among the cases, 67 of them involved people who allegedly re-entered the U.S. illegally, and there were also three cases involving allegations of assault against federal officers.

Read More

4. Children rescued from car at Phoenix parking lot

What we know:

Police say four kids were rescued from a parked car in Phoenix on July 24.

Dig deeper:

The kids were taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution due to "possible minor heat-related issues."

Read More

5. E-bike restrictions in Valley city

What we know:

The City of Scottsdale is putting new ordinances into effect that will ban people under 16 from riding some e-bicycles.

Dig deeper:

Starting July 31, people under the age of 16 cannot operate a Class 3 e-bike, electric motorcycle, or similar vehicle that goes 21 mph or faster on city property. Class 3 bikes are defined as those exceeding 25 to 28 mph.

Read More

A look at your weather for tomorrow

Get the Full Forecast