Double murder of Phoenix roommates remains unsolved, 12 years later

It's been 12 years since two Phoenix roommates were found dead in their home, and police have increased the reward for information that could lead investigators to their killer.

Nicole Glass and Melissa Mason were found dead at a home near 42nd Street and Thomas. The victims lived together, and Melissa was pregnant when she was killed.

Silent Witness has increased the reward to $13,000 for anyone who has information about the case.

Nicole's mother is hoping that even after such a long time, someone is willing to speak up to bring justice.

"After 12 years people tend to get a little loose lipped so maybe there's, you know, maybe somebody has said something," the mother said. "I know that nothing is going to bring her back so at this point it's about justice.

"I need justice for her, and justice for Melissa and her unborn child - I mean, how horrific," she continued.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix Police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

