DPS: 1 dead in wrong-way crash along I-10 in Chandler

One person is dead following a wrong-way crash along Interstate 10 in Chandler.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the crash happened just after midnight on Feb. 10 when a vehicle that was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes crashed head-on into another vehicle near Chandler Boulevard.

The victim who was driving the vehicle that was hit by the wrong-way driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The wrong-way driver, a 25-year-old woman of Phoenix, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, DPS said.

Impairment is suspected in the crash.

Advertisement

Westbound I-10 has reopened at the Loop 202 Santan/South Mountain.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.