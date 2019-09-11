DPS: I-10 at Dysart Road reopened following serious crash

article

The Arizona Department of Public Safety a portion of Interstate 10 has reopened following a serious crash.

A DPS official says the crash happened at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday when a sedan was traveling at about 20 mph due to a flat tire and was hit by another vehicle traveling at freeway speeds.

One person suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Abrazo West Hospital.

Due to extensive debris on the freeway, all westbound lanes of I-10 near Dysart Rd. was closed but have since reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.

