DPS investigating deadly multi-car crash along I-17 in north Phoenix

By Kenneth Wong
Published 
Updated 9:56PM
North Phoenix
FOX 10 Phoenix

Deadly crash closes portion of southbound I-17 in north Phoenix

A crash that left at least one person dead has resulted in the closure of a portion of I-17 in north Phoenix, according to DPS officials.

PHOENIX - Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety say they are investigating a deadly crash along I-17 in north Phoenix.

The incident, according to DPS officials. happened along the southbound lanes of the I-17 at Union Hills Drive, and at least one person is dead.

In an earlier statement, Phoenix Fire officials say a total of five people were taken to the hospital, including a boy, a girl, and three adults in their 20s and 30s.

As a result of the crash, DPS officials say traffic on the I-17 is being diverted onto Loop 101.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

(Click here for interactive map)