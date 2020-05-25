DPS: Peoria woman cited after fatal crash on I-17

A Peoria woman has been cited in a car crash that killed one pedestrian and seriously injured another in Phoenix earlier this week, police said.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said 27-year-old Palina Khastal is facing a charge of failure to remain at the scene of a fatal collision.

They said 28-year-old Noella Gastelum of Phoenix was declared dead at the scene after being struck by a car along Interstate 17 about 2:45 a.m. Monday. A 30-year-old woman was injured.

DPS officials said it’s unclear why the two pedestrians were along the freeway at the time.

A probable cause statement shows Khastal told Phoenix police that she was driving home after meeting friends at the time of the collision.

DPS officials said impairment is not a factor in the fatal crash.

It was unclear Wednesday if Khastal has a lawyer for her case.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.