Driver crashes into home; state of Arizona politics after election l Morning News Brief

One person was rushed to a hospital when a car crashed into a Valley home; nearly a week after the election, a few races in Arizona remain uncalled; and more – here's a look at our top stories for the morning of Monday, November 11.

1. Car vs. home

A Glendale driver crashed into a home near 67th Avenue and Loop 101, critically injuring one person inside the house.

2. State of AZ politics

Nearly a week after the election, Arizona still has a few races that have not been called, including the race for U.S. Senate.

3. Double house fire

Several people were displaced after a fire burned two homes near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road, Phoenix Fire said.

4. Retailer closing all stores

Furniture and appliance retailer American Freight is closing all stores nationwide as part of Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings by its parent company, Franchise Group Inc.

5. Veterans Day deals

This Veterans Day, restaurants nationwide are offering free meals, discounts, and special promotions to honor veterans and active-duty military.

Today's weather

Nice temps on Veterans Day in the Valley with a high near 82°F.