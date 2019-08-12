Driver OK after jumping out of RV before plunge into canyon

article

Arizona authorities say the driver of a recreation vehicle is OK after jumping out of the vehicle traveling on a rural highway before it went off a cliff and down into a canyon where it burst into flames.

The state Department of Public Safety said the driver was the only person in the RV and wasn’t injured in the incident Friday in a mountainous area along Interstate 17.

The DPS duty office said Saturday no additional information was available on the circumstances leading to the vehicle going off southbound lanes and down a canyon wall about 300 feet (91 meters).

The incident occurred about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Phoenix.