'East Desert Fire' said to be human caused, grows to hundreds of acres

Fire crews are battling a 300 to 500-acre fire, said to be human caused, in the Tonto National Forest in north Phoenix, with about 200 firefighters on scene.

The fire is burning near 24th Street and Desert Hills Drive.

Crews say winds are pushing fire through dry vegetation.

Crews are making progress, however, with several departments battling the fire including: Phoenix, Rural Metro, Glendale and Daisy Mountain Fire.

There are several homes in the area but are not in danger of being damaged. 10 to 15 people have been evacuated from their homes as a precaution.

As of 7:30 p.m., the fire is 40% contained.

Crews also battled a small brush fire near Highway 87 and Highway 188 Sunday. Authorities say it was human caused.