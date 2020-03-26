East Valley neighborhood uses food boxes to donate items for community

Image 1 of 6 ▼

An East Valley neighborhood in Arizona has set up food boxes to support community members in need of essential goods during grocery shortages caused by the COVID-19 crisis.

One resident, inspired by a similar concept in the TV show The Walking Dead, decided to set up a food box for their fellow neighbors, with a sign stating: "Take what you need, donate what you can, leave the rest."

The sign ends with a simple reminder: "Be kind to one another; Take care of one another."

Since the neighborhood food bank appeared, more boxes have dotted the neighborhood in support of their community.

"It’s bigger than one person," the resident, who wishes to remain anonymous, wrote to FOX 10. "It’s about how the whole community has come together to help."