Phoenix Children's Hospital staff promotes positivity by dancing to High School Musical

article

While COVID-19 worries continue to grow nationwide, staff at Phoenix Children's Hospital are bringing some positivity by dancing to Disney's High School Musical in their free time.

In the Instagram video, women can be seen singing along while passing around hand sanitizer.

“While we can’t always practice social distancing, we sure can take the best care of your kiddos while we comfort you and hopefully bring a smile to your face during this time,” wrote Sara Kaczkowski on Instagram. “COVID-19, we’ll beat you, hand in hand (with hand sanitizer). We’re all in this together.”

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. These, of course, are similar to the common cold and flu.

Expect a common cold to start out with a sore or scratchy throat, cough, runny and/or stuffy nose. Flu symptoms are more intense and usually come on suddenly, and can include a high fever.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

