Elective care deferred at all Mayo Clinic locations amidst coronavirus pandemic

As the deadly coronavirus pandemic continues, officials with Mayo Clinic say they will defer all elective care that can be deferred.

According to a statement posted on their website, officials say the deferment will take effect on March 23 at all Mayo Clinic locations, and will last for eight or more weeks. Elective surgeries, elective procedures and office visits will be affected, while semi-urgent, urgent and emergency care will continue in clinic and hospital settings.

"This decision is being made to ensure the safest possible environment for our patients and staff and to free up resources to assist in Mayo Clinic’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic," wrote Dr. Amy Williams, Dean of the Practice at the Mayo Clinic, in the statement.

Staff members affected will be redeployed where they are needed the most, according to the statement.

Additional resources

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

LIVE MAP: This is where there are confirmed coronavirus cases in the US and around the world

FULL COVERAGE: fox10phoenix.com/coronavirus

Coronavirus (COVID-19) - How it spreads, symptoms, prevention, treatment, FAQ

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index-sp.html (Spanish Version/Versión en Español)

Arizona COVID-19 Response - Public resources, FAQ, webinars

https://www.azdhs.gov/coronavirus

