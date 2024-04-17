Expand / Collapse search

Elephant escapes circus, stops traffic: Video

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  April 17, 2024 6:06am MST
Pets and Animals
FOX 9

Elephant escapes circus, stops traffic

An elephant escapes the circus and stops traffic in Butte, Montana. Video credit: Brittany McGinnis via Storyful.

BUTTE, Mont. (FOX 9) - An elephant escaped the circus and stopped traffic in Butte, Montana, this week. 

Brittany McGinnis shared video of the incident with Storyful, showing the elephant making its way through the streets on Tuesday, April 16. The animal walked briskly across multiple lanes, forcing motorists to stop. 

"Elephant walking down the road … only in Butte," she says in the video before bursting out laughing.

The elephant apparently escaped the Jordan World Circus after a passing car backfired and spooked it. The elephant has been safely returned to its handlers, Storyful says. 