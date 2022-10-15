Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from SAT 4:35 PM MST until SAT 8:45 PM MST, Yuma County
14
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until SAT 5:15 PM MST, Pinal County
Flash Flood Warning
from SAT 4:29 PM MST until SAT 8:30 PM MST, Maricopa County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SAT 5:01 PM MST until SAT 5:45 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County
Flash Flood Warning
until SAT 6:00 PM MST, La Paz County
Flash Flood Warning
from SAT 4:58 PM MST until SAT 9:00 PM MST, La Paz County, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
until SAT 6:15 PM MST, La Paz County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SAT 5:13 PM MST until SAT 6:00 PM MST, Graham County
Airport Weather Warning
until SAT 6:15 PM MST, Central Phoenix
Flood Watch
until SUN 8:00 AM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek
Flood Watch
until SUN 11:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flood Watch
until SUN 5:00 AM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Parker Valley, Kofa, Central La Paz
Special Weather Statement
until SAT 5:30 PM MST, Buckeye/Avondale, East Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County
Special Weather Statement
until SAT 5:45 PM MST, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham

Elon Musk tweets about ongoing funding for satellite service in Ukraine

Published 
Elon Musk
Associated Press

Notable Elon Musk business ventures

Here's a look back at some of the notable business ventures by Elon Musk, who has quickly risen in the ranks of the wealthiest men in the world.

Billionaire Elon Musk suggested in a Saturday tweet that his rocket company SpaceX may continue to fund its satellite-based Starlink internet service in Ukraine. But Musk's tone and wording also raised the possibility that the irascible Tesla CEO was just being sarcastic.

Musk frequently tweets jokes and insults and sometimes goes on unusual tangents, such as a recent series of tweets suggesting that one of his companies has begun selling its own line of fragrances. It is not clear if SpaceX has actually established future plans for service in Ukraine.

On Friday, senior U.S. officials confirmed that Musk had officially asked the Defense Department to take over funding for the service Starlink provides in Ukraine. Starlink, which provides broadband internet service using more than 2,200 low-orbiting satellites, has provided crucial battlefield communications for Ukrainian military forces since early in the nation's defense against Russia's February invasion.

"The hell with it … even though Starlink is still losing money & other companies are getting billions of taxpayer $, we’ll just keep funding Ukraine govt for free," Musk tweeted Saturday.

Early Friday, Musk tweeted that it was costing SpaceX $20 million a month to support Ukraine’s communications needs. Tesla didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

The senior U.S. officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive matter not yet made public, said the issue of Starlink funding has been discussed in meetings and that senior leaders are weighing the matter. There have been no decisions.