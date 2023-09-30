Expand / Collapse search
Emotional support alligator, alien abduction costume, car catches field goal: This week's offbeat headlines

FOX 10 Phoenix

From an emotional support alligator being denied at a ballpark to a DoorDash driver who followed his GPS into a swamp to deliver an order, there was no shortage of unusual tales this week.

1. Phillies deny emotional support alligator from entering ballpark: A Phillies fan and his emotional support alligator were denied entrance to watch Philadelphia host Pittsburgh.

The vehicle was still running and partially submerged in the water. (Credit: Middleton Police Dept.)

2. DoorDash driver follows GPS into swamp to deliver Dunkin' order: When police arrived on the scene, officials said the driver was panicked but had the Dunkin Donuts delivery order in hand.

Auto mechanics in South Carolina were surprised when they found a 8-foot albino boa. (Credit: Matthew Trudeau Photography)

3. South Carolina auto mechanics find 8-foot albino boa constrictor in engine: 'Is someone missing their pet?': Auto mechanics in South Carolina made a startling discovery when they opened the hood of a vehicle brought in for a check engine light issue. Inside, they found an unexpected passenger—an 8-foot albino boa constrictor.

4. Texas high school field goal kick caught by passing car, caught on video: In a recent high school football game in Texas, a kicker's extra point attempt for Gordon High School sailed through found its mark inside the window of a passing car.

5. Daredevil UK skydiver lands perfectly on inflatable unicorn at festival: 'I'm coming for you': Jan Zackl, a fearless skydiver from the UK, achieved the impossible by becoming the only participant at an annual festival to land flawlessly on an inflatable unicorn pool toy.

6. The Consumer Product Safety Commission dropped a music album: "We’re Safety Now Haven’t We" is a grammatically incorrect masterpiece with a mission to educate young people on the dangers lurking in their everyday lives.

7. Minnesota boy's performance in alien abduction Halloween costume goes viral: A Duluth, Minnesota, boy gave a hilarious, over-the-top performance in his alien abduction Halloween costume — and he's now gone viral.

Dumbo octopus spotted by researchers during deep sea expedition. (Credit: Ocean Exploration Trust/NOAA via Storyful)

8. Video: Rare ‘Dumbo’ octopus spotted during deep sea expedition: Researchers were conducting an expedition in the North Pacific Ocean to explore unseen deep-sea habitats.

Pig found by Corbin Police Dept. on Sept. 16. (Credit: Corbin Police Dept.)

9. Pig found on Bacon Creek Road taken into 'custody' by Kentucky police: "Seriously, if you own this pig. He is in custody at the Corbin Police Department," officials wrote on Facebook.

Shrek-Airbnb3.jpg

Iconic outhouse from Shrek's Swamp. (Airbnb)

10. ‘Get into my swamp!’: Spend the night in Shrek’s mud-laden treehouse for free: And, in the morning, Donkey’s making waffles!