Entire New Jersey town told to self-quarantine

The mayor of Teaneck, New Jersey has issued an emergency declaration and is asking all residents to self-quarantine after a new cluster of coronavirus cases was discovered.

The community of 40,000 residents sits just over the George Washington Bridge from New York City.

People are being asked to stay in their homes and only leave to buy food or medicine.

With 18 confirmed cases as of Saturday, Teaneck has the most coronavirus cases in Bergen County.

The mayor said despite closing the schools and government buildings, people were not taking the threat seriously enough.

"If I'm wrong for sounding the alarm, so be it," Mayor Mohammed Hameeduddin said. "But if I'm right, I'm going to be saving my friends and family's lives and that's how I'm looking at this."

Hameeduddin planned to hold a news conference on Sunday to outline further steps.

