Epstein files bill passes Congress; search underway for home invasion suspects | Nightly Roundup

Congress passes bill over the Epstein files; man arrested over a month after deadly East Valley stabbing; and more - here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, November 18, 2025.

1. Gruesome discovery outside police station

An investigation is underway after Phoenix Police say a woman was found dead inside a car outside a police station.

What they're saying:

"When you’re a patrol officer, you don’t expect somebody to come to you and just tell you that there’s an individual deceased in the back of the truck and that you’re responsible for, so I’m sure those officers were perplexed," said Sgt. Brian Bower with Phoenix Police.

2. Jeffrey Epstein files bill clears Congress

(DOD Photo by Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Carlos M. Vazquez II)

The House and Senate have both approved a bill requiring the Justice Department to release its files on the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, advancing legislation that President Donald Trump and Republican leaders had sought for months to block.

The backstory:

Epstein was charged in 2019 with sexually abusing dozens of underage girls, in a case brought more than a decade after he secretly cut a deal with federal prosecutors to dispose of nearly identical allegations. Epstein died in August 2019.

3. Epstein files bill did not pass unanimously

(Photo by Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images)

While U.S. House lawmakers voted overwhelmingly in favor of the Epstein bill, not everyone voted for it.

Dig deeper:

One single lawmaker voted against the bill, and that lawmaker is a fervent Trump supporter.

4. Police search for West Valley home invasion suspects

(Glendale Police Department)

A family was held at gunpoint during a home invasion, and the Glendale Police Department is now calling on the community to help them track down the vehicle involved.

What they're saying:

Police say three suspects forced their way into a home and held the family inside at gunpoint. They stole several items, but police didn't say what they took.

5. Arrest made in deadly East Valley stabbing

Nearly two months after a man was stabbed in Mesa, police have made an arrest in the case.

What we know:

The suspect (pictured) is identified as 29-year-old Robert Castillo, and the deadly stabbing happened in late September.

A look at your weather for tomorrow

