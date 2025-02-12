Evacuations from the Brady Fire are lifted but concerns from Yavapai County residents persist

The Brief Residents in Yavapai County are concerned the Brady Fire is just the start of a long, dangerous, upcoming fire season. They say it's very unusual to see large wildfire activity this early in February. Creating a defensible space around their home is more important than ever.



The "Go" evacuation orders have been lifted for people living in Pine Flats, close to where the Brady Fire is burning.

While this is good news for neighbors, it is still unusual wildfire activity for February.

Some are concerned about the recent bout of dry weather.

As the sun sets on the third day of the firefight in the Brady Fire, residents are now under "Ready" status.

While residents aren't required to evacuate, they are on edge about having to evacuate again.

"It's the driest I've ever seen it. And I've been here for 60 years," said Yavapai County rancher Wayne Allen.

Allen says living in the Mayer area comes with its perks but also with some worries when it's wildfire season.

This week he watched as flames and smoke from the Brady Fire became visible from his property.

"A little troublesome," said Allen. "Especially when the wind's blowing, because if it was to top that ridge, the highest peak over there, within four hours it could be here."

Allen has been evacuated from his home in the past, which is an additional hassle when you have livestock and pets.

Defensible space more important than ever

He says it's not just the foothills that need to be vigilant about defensible space.

"Keep the brush away from your house. People that live in town keep the grass cut, keep the weeds down away from your house. That's the only way you're gonna protect yourself," he said.

Allen says there are communities where newer residents need to be aware of the fire risk on their properties just in case history and Mother Nature decide to repeat themselves.

"When the Goodwin Fire, back nine years ago, burned, there wasn't any houses (left)," said Allen. "Now there's a whole bunch of houses, trailers, all that stuff. It could be the same thing."

Allen says the lack of rain this winter made for a year-round fire risk.

"With it this dry right now, it's just a time bomb waiting to go off," he said.

Emergency management officials in Yavapai County say that roadblocks will be removed at 6:00 a.m. on Friday, but at this point there is no further threat to the Pine Flats community.