Taliban issues 2nd warning on Aug. 31 troop pullout date in Afghanistan: 'No extensions'

Hours after news broke that CIA Director William Burns had secretly flown to Kabul to meet with the Taliban's top political leader, a Taliban spokesman said the U.S. must complete its evacuation of people from Afghanistan by the Aug. 31 date the Biden administration set for the withdrawal of all American troops.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid says his group will accept "no extensions" to the deadline.

Mujahid said he was "not aware" of any meeting between the Taliban and the CIA, but he did not deny that such a meeting took place.

This comes after another warning from another Taliban spokesman, Suhail Shaheen, who said in an interview with Sky News that Aug. 31 is a "red line" the U.S. must not cross and that extending the American presence would "provoke a reaction."

Burns and Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Taliban's top political leader, secretly met in Kabul on Monday.

Details of their discussion were not released, but the meeting represented an extraordinary moment for a CIA that for two decades targeted the Taliban in paramilitary operations. And it gave a sense of the extent of the wrangling happening ahead of the end of America's two-decade war in the country.

The CIA partnered with Pakistani forces to arrest Baradar in 2010. He spent eight years in a Pakistani prison before the Trump administration persuaded Pakistan to release him in 2018 ahead of peace talks.

Mujahid said life is returning to normal in Afghanistan but chaos at the airport remains a problem. Many Afghans are desperate to flee the Taliban takeover.

Meanwhile, evacuations at the Kabul airport continued and for the second day in a row, the U.S. military pulled off its biggest day of evacuation flights since the operation began.

About 21,600 people were flown safely out of Taliban-held Afghanistan in the 24-hour period that ended early Tuesday, the White House said. That compares with about 16,000 the previous day.

Thirty-seven U.S. military flights — 32 C-17s and 5 C-130s — carried about 12,700 evacuees. An additional 8,900 people flew out aboard 57 flights by U.S. allies.

Biden said Sunday he would not rule out extending the evacuation beyond Aug. 31. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who will meet with Biden virtually on Tuesday in a G-7 leaders' summit on the chaotic withdrawal, is expected to press Biden for an extension to get out the maximum number of foreigners and Afghan allies possible.

Lawmakers, veterans organizations and refugee advocates in the U.S. also are urging Biden to keep up the U.S. military's evacuation out of the Kabul airport as long as it takes to airlift not just Americans, but Afghan allies and other Afghans most at risk from the Taliban.

President Biden is scheduled to speak Tuesday afternoon to give updates on the situation.

RELATED: Afghan guard killed in airport gunfire as Taliban insists on US pullout date

KABUL, AFGHANISTAN - AUGUST 21: In this handout provided by the U.S. Army, paratroopers with the XVIII Airborne Corp assist in the evacuation of non-combatants at Hamid Karzai International Airport on August 21, 2021 in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo by Expand

Meanwhile, many of those Afghans who feel they have most to fear from the Taliban have gone into hiding or are staying off the streets since the fighters swept to power this month.

Those hunkering down include employees of the collapsed Afghan government, civil society activists and women.

They fear a massive rollback of women's rights, or they are distrustful of the Taliban's promises that they won't seek revenge on former adversaries and that they want to form an inclusive government as the U.S. ends its 20-year war.

Players from Afghanistan women’s national soccer team were among a group of more than 75 people evacuated on a flight from Kabul thanks to the Australian government.

Global soccer players’ union FIFPRO thanked the Australian government for making the evacuation of players, team officials and family members possible, with work continuing to help more leave Afghanistan.

"These young women, both as athletes and activists, have been in a position of danger and on behalf of their peers around the world we thank the international community for coming to their aid," the union said in a statement.

The Afghan team was created in 2007 in a country where women playing sport was seen as a political act of defiance against the Taliban.

Players had been advised this month to delete social media posts and photographs of them with the team to help avoid reprisals since the United States-backed Afghanistan government fell.

"The last few days have been extremely stressful but today we have achieved an important victory," former team captain Khalida Popal said.

Popal is among a team of FIFPRO lawyers and advisors who have worked with authorities in six countries, including Australia, the U.S. and United Kingdom, to get athletes and their families on to evacuation lists and flights to safety.

"The women footballers have been brave and strong in a moment of crisis and we hope they will have a better life outside Afghanistan," Popal said.

RELATED: Kamala Harris says US focus must stay on Afghanistan evacuations

Taliban fighters have set up checkpoints throughout Kabul, stopping motorists to ask where they are headed or checking car papers. There have also been some reports of Taliban going door to door in search of former government workers and civil activists.

Such reports could not always be independently verified, and it's not clear if they indicate that Taliban leaders are saying one thing and doing another, or if some on the ground are taking matters into their own hands. There is no indication of large-scale house-to-house searches.

Taliban commanders have said they have instructions to confiscate government property, including weapons and cars, but that they have told their men to respect private property. Taliban leaders have also encouraged government workers to return to work.

Still, there are growing signs of restrictions.

In the province of Sar-e-Pol, the Taliban issued a list of directives. They included banning music, Western-style dress, and jobs that require women to appear in public. The punishment for transgressions is beating. Girls in the city of Herat, the country’s third-largest, meanwhile, were allowed to return to school as long as their teachers were women, or elderly men.

Some say it is in the interest of the Taliban not to revert to the brutality they displayed when they ruled from 1996 to 2001. In those years, they denied girls and women the right to an education, barred them from the public life, meted out brutal punishments, such as cutting of the hands of thieves, and carried out public executions.

Today, the Taliban will depend on foreign donor assistance to run the country, and may have a motive not to alienate the international community.

Advertisement

But those looking to leave the country fear that may not be enough, expressing concern what will happen as time passes and international focus falls elsewhere.