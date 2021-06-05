Evacuations ordered for 66,000-acre Mescal Fire burning near Globe

A wildfire burning southeast of Globe has increased to 66,913 acres. It is 23% contained as of June 8.

Airtankers and helicopters were assisting more than 500 firefighters who continued to work the Mescal Fire about 12 miles (19 km) southeast of Globe.

Areas where evacuations were canceled included the small community of Soda Canyon near San Carlos Lake and San Carlos High School near Peridot, but residents were told to be prepared to evacuate again because of the so-called Mescal fire southeast of Globe, according to an interagency firefighting website.

The following communities are in "SET" and should get prepared and alert for updates:

Lower Peridot

Skill Center

Peridot South

T11 Ranch

Beverly Hills

El Capitan west of State Route 77

"The fire is very visible at night as it moves down the north side of Hog Mountain. Firefighters have plans in place to prevent the fire from reaching Highway 70," stated the Southwest Incident Management Team in their latest update.

The Red Cross moved its evacuation shelter to High Desert Middle School in Globe.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

A virtual community meeting will be broadcast live on the Mescal Fire Information Facebook page at 7 p.m. on June 7.

State Route 77 is closed between Winkelman and US Highway 70 due to smoke. The closure will also allow firefighters to travel and work safely in the area.

Officials said Highway 70 reopened June 7 to light traffic, which is being rerouted around the fire area. The highway is not open to semi-trucks.

Timeline of the Mescal Fire:

June 8

The Mescal Fire has burned 66,913 acres and is 23% contained.

June 7

The fire has grown to 52,887 acres and remains at 8% containment.

June 6

Evacuation orders have been issued for the Mescal Fire, a fast-spreading wildfire burning in Gila County.

The fire, which broke out on June 1, is burning 16 miles southeast of Globe and has destroyed an estimated 49,631 acres. It has been 8% contained as of June 6.

Residents in the El Capitan area east of State Route 77 are being asked to evacuate due to the approaching flames.

Helicopters and air tankers are being used to control the Mescal Fire, which has spread onto the San Carlos Apache Reservation.

An evacuation center, which was initially set up at Lee Kornegay School in Miami, Arizona, has been moved to High Desert Middle School, located on 4000 High Desert Drive in Globe.

