Events, things to do in Phoenix this weekend: April 21-23

Need plans this weekend? Check out the Urban Wine Walk, 420 Music Fest, Earth Day Expo, Phoenix Reptile Expo and more happening in the Phoenix area for April 21-23:

Ahwatukee

Ahwatukee Family Festival

"Ahwatukee's inaugural Family Festival showcases everything our wonderful community has to offer!"

Features live music, raffles, bounce houses, yard activities and more.

April 22

11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Free

Ahwatukee Community Swim and Tennis Center

https://ahwatukeecommunitycenter.com/ahwatukee-family-festival/

Glendale

Waldo's World 420 Music Fest

"Join us for our first annual 420 celebration event, Waldo's World 420 Music Fest! Live music, food trucks, vendors, and more."

April 22

3 p.m. - 8 p.m.

$20+

The Dealership Venue - 5307 W Glendale Ave

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/waldos-world-420-music-fest-2023-tickets-570934509487

Mesa

Spring Phoenix Reptile Expo

"The largest reptile show in Arizona returns in 2023."

April 22-23

$12 adults, $5 children

Mesa Convention Center

http://phxreptileexpo.com/

Phoenix

Earth Day at Maya's Farm

"FOR Energy will host a family-friendly event in honor of Earth Day. Attendees will enjoy: Farm to table cooking demonstration with Chef Elizabeth Mienz; Food and drink; Farmers market; Educational kids farmers market focusing on healthy choices; Seed planting activity with pots to take home; petting zoo; and more."

April 22

10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Maya's Farm

$8 for adults, $6 for kids online; $10 for adults, $8 for kids at the door

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/earth-day-celebration-tickets-603869248177

Earth Day Expo

"Make a seed starter pot and plant seeds in it to take home and watch grow, learn about pollinators as you create a pom-pom honeybee, paint and fold a symmetrical butterfly, and visit the sensory station!"

April 22

9:30 a.m. - 11 a.m.

$17

Children's Museum of Phoenix

https://childrensmuseumofphoenix.org/event/earth-day-expo/

Experience Music of the Middle East

"Explore the enchanting rhythms and sounds of the Middle East!"

April 22-23

$20 general, $15 teens, $10 kids ages 4-12

Musical Instrument Museum

https://mim.org/events/experience-music-of-the-middle-east/2023-04-22/

JAM at Esteban Park

"Bring your blankets, pillows, chairs, or portable tables for this all-day event featuring some Phoenix's finest musical artists, as they perform music to dance to, listen to, or just relax to.

The Musical lineup includes original artist, Robert Kingery, the smooth groove of Prime Society, the funk of zlevel 9, the music of Honest Soulz, and the original material and funk of Calumet. That's not all! We have the powerful funk band Something Funky and then you can listen to the jazz and vocals of Soul Impressions to close off the day."

April 23

11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Free

Esteban Park

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/jam-at-esteban-park-tickets-564128241757

Latin Fire

"Curated and conducted by Enrico Lopez-Yañez, Latin Fire is a passionate and energetic celebration of Latin American orchestral music, featuring virtuosic fireworks from acclaimed trumpeter José Sibaja and soprano Mónica Abrego with your Phoenix Symphony. Curated and conducted by Enrico Lopez-Yañez, enjoy a sizzling program including Tico-Tico no Fubá, Bésame Mucho, Granada, Carmen Suite, Libertango, and Brasil."

"The Phoenix Symphony is holding its Preludes activities prior to Latin Fire, featuring Latino artists from throughout the Valley. The Symphony has partnered with Arizona Latino Arts and Cultural Center (ALAC) to showcase visual artists in the lobby and dance performances by local Cachito Dance Project. The Latin Fire Preludes will take place April 21 at 6:30 p.m., April 22 at 6:30 p.m. and April 23 at 1 p.m. "

April 21-23

$34+

Phoenix Symphony Hall

https://www.phoenixsymphony.org/show/latin-fire/

Courtesy: Phoenix Symphony

Spring Earth Day Celebration

"Celebrate our beautiful planet and embrace the magic of spring with a free and fun-filled Earth Day event at Desert Ridge Marketplace. All activities will occur near The Splash Pad and AMC Theatres. Activities available while supplies last."

April 22

11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Free

Desert Ridge Marketplace

https://shopdesertridge.com/event/earth/

The Merchantile’s Pop-Up Shop

"Sheraton Phoenix Downtown is partnering with The Merchantile, Phoenix’s boutique marketplace where 80+ local businesses, artists, creators, designers and makers come together to share their products with the community, to create a VIP shopping experience.

Guests and locals can book the new Shop &More package for an overnight stay and exclusive shopping experience or enjoy The Merchantile’s new monthly Pop-Up Shop launching on Saturday, April 22 during Boozy Brunch at the hotel’s signature restaurant, Carcara."

Starting April 22

10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Sheraton Phoenix Downtown

https://merchantile.co/

Urban Wine Walk

"Urban Wine Walk is self-guided, so feel free to begin wherever you’d like at one of the many participating bars and restaurants. Maps will be provided at all the Wine Walk locations.

Each location will offer a $5 wine sample accompanied by a complimentary snack, while supplies last. There is no registration necessary, and the Walk can be done in any order."

April 22

1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Location kick-off event at 12:30 p.m., at Downtown Phoenix Inc. office

https://dtphx.org/winewalk/

Wine Walk (Downtown Phoenix, Inc.)

Scottsdale

Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market

"With a reputation for featuring quality vendors selling one-of-a-kind items and inspiring design, Junk in the Trunk Vintage Markets is a popular attraction for shopping enthusiasts across the Southwest.

Attendees can shop all things vintage, local and handmade in a space of over 120,000 square feet filled with 160+ small businesses from across the country offering a vast selection of clothing, jewelry, furniture, vintage, decor and much more. Other highlights of the Market will include food trucks and live music."

April 21-23

$8+, kids 12 and under free

WestWorld of Scottsdale

https://junkinthetrunkvintagemarket.com/markets/scottsdale-market/

Fairy Fun Earth Day Celebration

"Get ready for an enchanted experience with an interactive show featuring games, music, and prizes. Meet Tinkerbell and strike a pose for a free photo opportunity! Watch our talented garden fairy face painters bring your child's favorite fairy tale characters to life.

Let your creativity bloom at our make & take wind spiral craft station, where you can design and create your own unique wind spiral keep crafting and unleash your inner gardener at our succulent station where you can decorate your own plant container to take home with you."

April 22

11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Free

The Promenade Scottsdale

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fairy-fun-earth-day-celebration-tickets-619330112037

Nature as Therapy Guided Walk

"Learn why time in nature makes us happier, healthier and more creative. Enjoy an easy 2-hour walk at Brown’s Ranch Trailhead where McDowell Sonoran Conservancy steward guides will teach you how to use nature as a prescription to improve your overall well-being."

April 23

7:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.

Free

Brown's Ranch Trailhead

https://www.scottsdaleaz.gov/sustainable-scottsdale/earth-week-2023-events/nature-as-therapy-guided-walk_s_p31897

N.E.S. Scottsdale Bridal Expo

"Spend an intimate morning with dozens of the top wedding professionals in the area while winning prizes, dancing, and just having a great time! The N.E.S. Scottsdale Bridal Expo has the exact exhibitors you are looking for and they are committed to making your wedding day the day you have always dreamed of!"

April 23

10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Free

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

https://www.scottsdalebridalexpo.com/

Original Taste Food and Wine Event

"The Original Taste celebrates its 50th Anniversary with The Valley’s best food, amazing cocktails, and country music star Jimmie Allen.

This milestone year promises to be a memorable evening featuring an impressive lineup of over 20 participating restaurants, showcasing their finest culinary creations, and offering complimentary cocktails to attendees. Renowned local and international wineries will also be in attendance, pouring a vast array of exquisite wines for all to enjoy."

April 22

7 p.m.

Scottsdale Civic Center

$200+

https://www.ec70phx.com/original-taste/

Surprise

AZ Water Lantern Festival

"While they're called many things such as lantern festivals, lights festivals, floating lanterns, water fest, or Chinese lanterns - only Water Lantern Festival allows you to Light The Water in a way you'll never forget. Now you can experience the magic of thousands of lanterns as the soft lights reflect upon the water."

April 22

4:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

$27 - $41

Surprise Community Park

https://www.waterlanternfestival.com/phoenix.php





