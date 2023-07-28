Events, things to do in Phoenix this weekend: Jurassic World Live, Grand Ave Poetry Slam and more

Need plans this weekend? Check out the Lowrider AZ Super Show, Flashlight Nights, a magic show and more.

Glendale

Gila Tattoo Expo

"Hosting over 250 of the world’s best tattoo artists, vendors, live painters, and industry professionals. Hot summer weekend with some of the greatest artists in the world, an awesome tattoo contest & amazing energy!"

July 28-30

$25-$60

Renaissance Phoenix Glendale Hotel

https://gilatattooexpo.com/

Phoenix

Jurassic World Live Tour

"With unrivaled arena production quality, Jurassic World comes to life against a backdrop of captivating scenery where dinosaurs from the iconic franchise, including fan-favorite Velociraptor Blue and a Tyrannosaurus rex more than 40 feet in length, take center stage. The production features more than 24 film-accurate, life-sized dinosaurs, with scale, speed and ferocity, operated by animatronics and performers."

July 28-30

$25+

Footprint Center

https://www.jurassicworldlivetour.com/

Courtesy: Feld Entertainment

Flashlight Nights

"Make summer shine at Flashlight Nights. Bring a flashlight and enjoy the Garden after dark with performances, cool treats, hands-on activities and creature features."

Saturdays through Sept. 2, excluding July 1

6:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

$16.95+

Desert Botanical Garden

https://dbg.org/events/flashlight-nights-2/2023-06-03/

Grand Ave Poetry Slam

"We announce with pleasure, our much loved Grand Ave Poetry Slam, which takes place on the last Saturday of every month.

Dj Zuzzu will set the right atmosphere, at the same time you can enjoy the talent of our local poets as well as delicious dishes and refreshing drinks."

July 29

5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Free

El Charro Hipster Bar and Cafe

https://www.eventbrite.com.ar/e/grand-ave-poetry-slam-tickets-671668617917

PhxArt Family Funday

"Families and friends enjoy free all-day admission! Join us beginning at noon for art-making, live performances, artist demonstrations, and hands-on experiences for visitors of all ages and abilities."

July 30

10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Free

Phoenix Art Museum

https://phxart.org/familyfunday/

Taylor Swift Laser Show at the Arizona Science Center

"Arizona Science Center is welcoming Taylor Swift to the Dorrance Planetarium! If you missed her Eras Tour stop in Glendale or simply want to be enchanted again, shake it off because it feels like the perfect night to catch the brand new Taylor Swift Laser Show during the Center’s Friday Evening Extended Hours."

July 28

6:13 p.m., 7:13 p.m.

$5.13 + general admission ($10 for members, $12 for non-members)

Arizona Science Center

https://www.azscience.org/visit/upcoming-events/

Scottsdale

Lowrider AZ Super Show

"In 2023, the Lowrider brand celebrates its 46th year of existence. With 12 shows across the country, Lowrider will continue to celebrate artistry, lowriding, and unity."

July 29

11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

$40+, kids 12 and under are free

WestWorld of Scottsdale

https://lowriderexperience.com/Events/Event?EventGUID=a6ae4c1b-f24f-4cff-a2e8-f0a80b094517

The Police Experience

"For nearly 20 years, THE POLICE EXPERIENCE has traveled with the world, reminding everyone what made the music of The Police so very special and part of the soundtrack of the lives of generations of fans."

July 28-29

$15-$30

Casino Arizona

https://www.casinoarizona.com/entertainment/events/the-police-experience-tribute-to-police/

Tempe

Jordan Rooks Magic Show

"Step into a world of wonder and enchantment with "A MAGIC SHOW," an exhilarating fusion of Aladdin's timeless charm and a captivating family-friendly magical experience. Prepare to be spellbound as Jordan Rooks, a renowned and acclaimed magician from Las Vegas, masterfully weaves together the realms of comedy, magic, and storytelling to create an evening that will leave you awestruck and craving for more."