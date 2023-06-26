Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning issued for 6 Arizona counties

PHOENIX - The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for several Arizona counties as very warm temps hit the state.

"Hot temperatures today will pose a Major Heat Risk for most of Southeast Arizona," NWS Tucson tweeted on June 26.

The warning goes into effect at 11 a.m. on June 26 and lasts through 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Counties included in the warning

  • Cochise
  • Graham
  • Greenlee
  • Pima
  • Pinal
  • Santa Cruz

Experts urge proper hydration amid extreme heat

With temperatures in the 110s forecast for various parts of Arizona, medical professionals are warning people to take it seriously, and they also say hydration is important. FOX 10s Lauren Clark reports.

Latest forecast

Morning Weather Forecast - 6/26/23

Sunny and hot day in the Valley with a high near 110°F.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

  • Stay in air-conditioned buildings
  • Limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day (mid-day)
  • Check on at-risk friends, family, and neighbors at least twice a day
  • Drink water before, during, and after working or exercising outside

Driving in extreme temperatures

The Arizona Department of Transportation’s tips for driving in extreme temperatures include: 

Have sun protection: In addition to an umbrella, take sunscreen and a wide-brimmed hat and wear loose-fitting, light-colored cotton clothing.

Fuel up: Keep your tank at three-quarters full. Running out of gas, especially in a remote location, is dangerous in extreme heat.

Hydrate: Take a cooler to keep extra drinking water cold, and consider adding several frozen bottles of water to use for cooling off or to thaw and drink if needed. Make sure everyone, including pets, stays hydrated.

Get help: If your vehicle breaks down in extreme heat, call for assistance right away to reduce wait time, and run the AC. If the AC isn’t working, roll down all windows.

Wait safely: If the temperature inside your vehicle becomes too hot, everyone, including pets, should exit carefully and seek out or create a shaded area as far away from the travel lanes as possible. Be careful walking on the road surface, which can be hot enough to burn skin. Keep your shoes on and try to keep your pets’ paws off the pavement. If you are stopped along the highway, raise the front hood and turn on hazard lights. Please keep in mind that parking in tall brush can start a fire. 

Check your vehicle: You can help avoid breakdowns and blowouts by making sure your vehicle is in good operating condition. Check your air conditioner and coolant levels, top off any vital engine fluids and make sure your battery is up to par. Check your tire pressure, as the combination of under-inflated tires and hot pavement can lead to a blowout.

MORE: https://azdot.gov/about/transportation-safety/severe-weather