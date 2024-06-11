Excessive Heat Warning issued for Phoenix, other parts of Arizona

article

The National Weather Service has announced that an Excessive Heat Warning is in effect from Tuesday through Thursday for the Phoenix metro area, plus other parts of the state like Casa Grande and Tucson.

"Temperatures will top out well above normal heading into the middle part of this week as lower desert temperatures approach or exceed 110°," the forecast reads.

Forecasts call for temperatures to reach 113°F (45°C) on Wednesday, with a 60% chance of tying the daily record high on that day. A slight cooldown to 108°F (42.2°C) is expected for Friday, but temperatures are expected to reach 111°F (43.8°C) on Saturday.

Last Thursday, Phoenix hit 110°F (43.3°C) for the first time this year, with a record-setting high of 113°F.

Phoenix Fire officials say from June 11 to June 13, hiking is banned at Camelback Mountain and Piestewa Peak, and is "strongly discouraged at all trails from 9 AM - 5 PM."

Arizona is not the only state in the Southwest that is expecting excessive heat, as dangerously hot conditions are being forecast for central Las Vegas, with highs ranging from 108°F on Tuesday and 111°F on Wednesday.

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Stay in air-conditioned buildings

Find a cooling center/hydration station

Limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day (mid-day)

Check on at-risk friends, family, and neighbors at least twice a day

Drink water before, during, and after working or exercising outside

Check the UV Index

Check the heat risk map

Driving in extreme temperatures

The Arizona Department of Transportation’s tips for driving in extreme temperatures include:

Have sun protection: In addition to an umbrella, take sunscreen and a wide-brimmed hat and wear loose-fitting, light-colored cotton clothing.

Fuel up: Keep your tank at three-quarters full. Running out of gas, especially in a remote location, is dangerous in extreme heat.

Hydrate: Take a cooler to keep extra drinking water cold, and consider adding several frozen bottles of water to use for cooling off or to thaw and drink if needed. Make sure everyone, including pets, stays hydrated.

Get help: If your vehicle breaks down in extreme heat, call for assistance right away to reduce wait time, and run the AC. If the AC isn’t working, roll down all windows.

Wait safely: If the temperature inside your vehicle becomes too hot, everyone, including pets, should exit carefully and seek out or create a shaded area as far away from the travel lanes as possible. Be careful walking on the road surface, which can be hot enough to burn skin. Keep your shoes on and try to keep your pets’ paws off the pavement. If you are stopped along the highway, raise the front hood and turn on hazard lights. Please keep in mind that parking in tall brush can start a fire.

Check your vehicle: You can help avoid breakdowns and blowouts by making sure your vehicle is in good operating condition. Check your air conditioner and coolant levels, top off any vital engine fluids and make sure your battery is up to par. Check your tire pressure, as the combination of under inflated tires and hot pavement can lead to a blowout.

