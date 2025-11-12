FAA holds flight cuts at 6% as controllers return to work

The Brief Following the end of the government shutdown, the FAA announced that flight cuts will remain at 6% due to the return of air traffic controllers, easing recent travel disruptions and leading to improvements like fewer delays at Phoenix Sky Harbor. While Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy suggested controllers could be paid within 48 hours, a retired controller was skeptical, noting that processing back pay usually takes weeks or months due to administrative requirements.



Following the end of the government shutdown, the Federal Aviation Administration announced Wednesday that planned flight cuts would remain at 6% rather than increasing, citing the return of more air traffic controllers to work.

The news offers relief to travelers who have faced weeks of disruption.

What they're saying:

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport recorded about 70 delays and 40 cancellations on Nov. 12, according to FlightAware, marking an improvement over the previous week.

Experts and travelers hope the trend signals a return to normal.

"We came two hours early. Almost three hours early," said Glenda Robinson, who was dropping off her niece at Sky Harbor, reflecting the anxiety faced by fliers. Another traveler, Greg Handrahan, described the situation as "the uncertainty, the unknown. That's where it’s kind of scary."

Big picture view:

Retired air traffic controller Dave Riley said the stress on controllers since the shutdown began has been immense.

"Most people can't live paycheck to paycheck, let alone missing two paychecks," Riley said. He says that tower conversations likely shifted from light topics to discussions about where to find discounted childcare.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the flight restrictions will be alleviated "only when the data says we should" and indicated controllers could be paid within 48 hours of the government reopening.

However, Riley, who has worked through previous shutdowns, was skeptical.

"It usually takes a few weeks, if not months," Riley said, explaining the delay is due to the administrative process of submitting and processing payroll at the local, regional and national levels.

Regarding compensation, President Donald Trump posted on his Truth Social account Monday that he wanted to reward controllers who continued to work during the shutdown with a $10,000 bonus.

While Riley agrees controllers deserve more money, he is doubtful the bonus will materialize.

