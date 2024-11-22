Family grieves after teen stabbed to death; ex-AZ treasurer pleads guilty to embezzling l Morning News Brief

The family of a Valley teenager who died in a stabbing is speaking out for the first time; a former county treasurer pleaded guilty to stealing millions of dollars; and more – here's a look at some of our top stories for the morning of Friday, November 22.

1. ‘He was the joy of my life’

Photo courtesy of Jaylen Reeves family

The family of 15-year-old Jaylen Reeves is speaking out for the first time after he was stabbed and killed in Ahwatukee over the weekend. Read more here.

2. Former AZ treasurer pleads guilty

Former Santa Cruz County Treasurer Elizabeth Gutfahr will let a judge decide what's next for her after pleading guilty to three felonies for stealing nearly $40 million from the county over 10 years. Read more here.

3. ‘McValue’ coming in 2025

A sign stands outside a McDonald's restaurant on February 9, 2009, in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

McDonald’s will have a new "McValue" offering in 2025, part of the chain’s ongoing effort to lure in cost-conscious customers. Read more here.

4. Deputy marshal forced to shoot K-9

Police lights are pictured in a file image.

A southern Arizona deputy marshal is on medical leave after authorities say he shot and killed his K-9 after the dog attacked him. Read more here.

5. Man accused of voyuerism

Adrian Hall

A man who allegedly filmed a child in the bathroom at a west Valley truck stop has been arrested. Read more here.

Today's weather

Sunny skies and slightly warmer temps are on tap for Friday in the Valley. Read more here.