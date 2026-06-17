Expand / Collapse search

Family remembers man killed in freeway crash; body pulled from Phoenix canal l Morning News Brief

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Morning Brief
Published June 17, 2026 10:30 AM MST
Published June 17, 2026 10:30 AM MST
article

The Morning News Brief on Wednesday, June 17, 2026. (Timothy Jones; KSAZ-TV; Getty Images)

From a family mourning the loss of a young man who died after being hit by a car along a Valley freeway to a body pulled from a Phoenix canal, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of June 17.

1. "He was my best friend and my biggest rock"

Featured

21-year-old killed on Loop 101 after surviving initial crash
article

21-year-old killed on Loop 101 after surviving initial crash

A 21-year-old man tragically died after surviving an initial crash into a median on Loop 101 in Phoenix, before being struck by another vehicle.

2. Death investigation underway in Phoenix

Featured

Body found floating in Phoenix canal; death investigation underway
article

Body found floating in Phoenix canal; death investigation underway

A death investigation is underway after a body was found floating in a Phoenix canal near 23rd Avenue and Indian School Road.

3. Worker killed in horrific airport accident

Featured

Worker killed after walking into spinning plane propeller at Arizona airport: FAA
article

Worker killed after walking into spinning plane propeller at Arizona airport: FAA

A worker at Marana Regional Airport died after walking into an airplane's spinning propeller, the FAA reported.

4. Rapper sentenced to prison for rape

Featured

Rapper Mystikal sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to rape: Reports
article

Rapper Mystikal sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to rape: Reports

Rapper Mystikal has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to third-degree rape in Louisiana.

5. AZ school voucher ballot heads to ballot

Featured

Competing school voucher ballot initiatives possible for Arizona voters in November
article

Competing school voucher ballot initiatives possible for Arizona voters in November

Come November, Arizona voters could decide on two competing ballot measures that are aimed at the state's school voucher program.

A look at today's weather

Morning Weather Forecast - 6/17/26
Morning Weather Forecast - 6/17/26

Morning Weather Forecast - 6/17/26

The Valley's hot streak continues on Wednesday with a high near 109 degrees.

Click here for full forecast

Morning BriefPhoenixNews