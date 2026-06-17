Family remembers man killed in freeway crash; body pulled from Phoenix canal l Morning News Brief

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From a family mourning the loss of a young man who died after being hit by a car along a Valley freeway to a body pulled from a Phoenix canal, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of June 17.

1. "He was my best friend and my biggest rock"

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2. Death investigation underway in Phoenix

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3. Worker killed in horrific airport accident

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4. Rapper sentenced to prison for rape

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5. AZ school voucher ballot heads to ballot

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