Family remembers man killed in freeway crash; body pulled from Phoenix canal l Morning News Brief

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The Morning News Brief on Wednesday, June 17, 2026. (Timothy Jones; KSAZ-TV; Getty Images)
From a family mourning the loss of a young man who died after being hit by a car along a Valley freeway to a body pulled from a Phoenix canal, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of June 17.
1. "He was my best friend and my biggest rock"
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A 21-year-old man tragically died after surviving an initial crash into a median on Loop 101 in Phoenix, before being struck by another vehicle.
2. Death investigation underway in Phoenix
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A death investigation is underway after a body was found floating in a Phoenix canal near 23rd Avenue and Indian School Road.
3. Worker killed in horrific airport accident
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A worker at Marana Regional Airport died after walking into an airplane's spinning propeller, the FAA reported.
4. Rapper sentenced to prison for rape
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Rapper Mystikal has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to third-degree rape in Louisiana.
5. AZ school voucher ballot heads to ballot
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Come November, Arizona voters could decide on two competing ballot measures that are aimed at the state's school voucher program.
A look at today's weather
The Valley's hot streak continues on Wednesday with a high near 109 degrees.
Click here for full forecast