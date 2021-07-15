Expand / Collapse search
Habitat for Humanity's first 3D printed home being built in Arizona

Phoenix
FOX 10 Phoenix

Family to move into Habitat for Humanity's first 3D-printed home

A family is set to move into Habitat for Humanity's first 3D-printed home in Tempe. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia reports.

PHOENIX - It's a home unlike many others, and soon, a Tempe family will be moving into it.

"I’m from Tempe. I grew roots and I get to grow roots here," said Marcus Shivers. He, along with Shawn Shivers, are expected to become the first owners of a Habitat for Humanity's 3D printed home in Tempe.

"The walls are all 3D printed. No wood, and everything is going to be energy efficient. We're going to have solar panels. It will be good for summers and electric bills," Shawn Shivers said.

The 1,700 square foot home will have three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The Shivers plan to move in by November, during the holiday season.

"It's going to be holiday time. We're planning on having Thanksgiving, Christmas with our family here in our home," said Shawn.

Habitat for Humanity Central Arizona CEO Jason Barlow says they are trying to prove the power of technology.

"What we're trying to prove is the technology," said Barlow. "We’re trying to prove that using a concrete printer with a program that just tells the printer when to turn on the concrete, when to turn off, it's very precise and it's very fast," said Barlow.

Barlow says the goal is to build homes in half the time, and for half the cost of traditional homes. In this particular case, the home is expected to take about three months to complete.

