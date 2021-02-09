Father without custody kidnaps 10-month-old baby in Peoria, police say

article

Peoria Police say the father of a baby who doesn't have custodial rights kidnapped his son on Tuesday, Feb. 9 and now the search is on for the 10-month-old baby.

At around 6:30 p.m., police responded to a domestic violence report near Deer Valley Road and 91st Avenue. Police say they learned the mother with custodial rights was loading her baby into the car when the father got into the car and fled with the baby.

Police say the kidnapping suspect is 30-year-old Eric Maes. He's a white man, five feet eleven inches tall and 140 pounds. He was last seen near Cactus Road and I-17 in Phoenix after he reportedly abandoned the car and fled with the baby.

The baby is Abel Maes. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call 911.