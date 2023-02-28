Fiery Greece train collision kills 29, injures at least 85

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 5:00 PM MST until THU 7:00 AM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
20
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 5:00 PM MST until THU 5:00 AM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 2:00 PM MST until THU 11:00 AM MST, White Mountains
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 8:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 AM MST, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 5:00 AM MST until THU 11:00 AM MST, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 8:00 AM MST until THU 5:00 AM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 5:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 AM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 12:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until THU 1:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts
Flood Warning
until FRI 2:00 PM MST, Gila County
Wind Advisory
from WED 5:00 PM MST until THU 12:00 AM MST, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 5:00 PM MST until THU 7:00 AM MST, New River Mesa, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
from WED 3:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Wind Advisory
from WED 11:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Wind Advisory
from WED 2:00 PM MST until THU 5:00 AM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 5:00 PM MST until THU 5:00 AM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park
Wind Advisory
from WED 2:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Wind Advisory
until THU 2:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
from WED 5:00 AM MST until WED 5:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
until WED 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau

Fiery Greece train collision kills 29, injures at least 85

By Costas Kantouris and Derek Gatopoulos
Published 
Updated 9:14PM
World
Associated Press
Image 1 of 4

Rail accident involving a collision between a cargo and a passenger train in the Evangelismos area of Larissa, Greece on March 1, 2023. At least 16 people have been reported dead after the rail accident. (Photo by STRINGER / SOOC / SOOC via AFP) (Photo by STRINGER/SOOC/AFP via Getty Images)

From: Getty Images

TEMPE, Greece (AP) — A passenger train in Greece carrying hundreds of people collided with an oncoming freight train in a fiery wreck in the country’s north early Wednesday, killing 29 and injuring at least 85, officials said.

Multiple cars derailed and at least three burst into flames after the collision near Tempe, a small town next to a valley where major highway and rail tunnels are located, about 235 miles north of Athens.

Hospital officials in the nearby city of Larissa said at least 25 people had serious injuries.

"The evacuation process is ongoing and is being carried out under very difficult conditions due to the severity of the collision between the two trains," said Vassilis Varthakoyiannis, a spokesman for Greece’s firefighting service.

Survivors said several passengers were thrown through the windows of the train cars due to the impact. They said others fought to free themselves after the passenger train buckled, slamming into a field next to the tracks.

Rescuers wearing head lamps worked in thick smoke, pulling pieces of mangled metal from the cars to search for trapped people. Others scoured the field with flashlights and checked underneath the wreckage.

Passengers who received minor injuries or were unharmed were transported by bus to Thessaloniki, 80 miles north. Police took their names as they arrived, in an effort to track anyone who may be missing.

A teenage survivor who did not give his name told Greek reporters as he got off one of the buses that just before the crash, he felt a strong braking and saw sparks and then there was a sudden stop.

"Our carriage didn’t derail, but the ones in front did and were smashed," he said, visibly shaken.

He added that the first car caught fire and that he used a bag to break the window of his car, the fourth, and escape.

Rail operator Hellenic Train said the northbound passenger train from Athens to Thessaloniki, Greece’s second-largest city, had about 350 passengers on board.

In comments to state television, Costas Agorastos, the regional governor of the Thessaly area, described the collision as "very powerful" and said it was "a terrible night."

"The front section of the train was smashed. ... We’re getting cranes to come in and special lifting equipment clear the debris and lift the rail cars. There’s debris flung all around the crash site."

Officials said the army had been contacted to assist.

Hellenic Train is operated by Italy’s FS Group, which runs rail services in several European countries.

___

Gatopoulos reported from Athens.

Ohio train derailment: Preliminary report on incident released

The preliminary report, which has been highly anticipated, states that surveillance video in the area showed what appeared to be a wheel bearing in the final stage of what is known as 'Overheat Failure' in the moments before the derailment. Meanwhile, investigators say they will also focus on maintenance record and the tank car's design.

Ohio Train Derailment: Residents near scene say they're still living in fear

It has been over a week since a train derailment contaminated the town of East Palestine, Ohio via the release of hazardous chemicals into the air, water. While the state's governor claims it is now safe for people to return, many still don't believe it.