Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
until SUN 9:30 PM MST, Pima County
5
Flood Warning
until SUN 9:45 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 8:49 PM MST until MON 12:00 AM MST, Gila County
Flood Watch
until MON 8:00 PM MST, West Pinal County, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County, Dripping Springs, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Superior, Gila Bend, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Tonopah Desert, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Cave Creek/New River, Northwest Valley, Northwest Pinal County, Central Phoenix, Buckeye/Avondale, East Valley, San Carlos, New River Mesa, Aguila Valley, Tonto Basin, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Rio Verde/Salt River, Deer Valley, Mazatzal Mountains
Flood Watch
until MON 5:00 PM MST, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven

Floodwaters re-damage Miami businesses after another round of storms

By
Published  October 12, 2025 8:17pm MST
Severe Weather
FOX 10 Phoenix

The Brief

    • A new wave of flooding in Miami's Sullivan Street area has re-damaged businesses that were recovering from last month's historic storms.
    • The owner of Wild Horses Saloon, Bill Clemmens, confirmed the new damage will force him to delay reopening yet again.
    • No missing persons or serious injuries have been reported, but a dusk-to-dawn curfew is in effect in some low-lying areas due to ongoing flash flood risk.

MIAMI, Ariz. - Floodwaters along Sullivan Street in Miami washed away the progress that some business owners had made in the past two weeks, following the historic flooding last month.

Local perspective:

Wild Horses Saloon owner Bill Clemmens, was out surveying the new damage. 

Clemmens previously spoke to FOX 10 when a wall of his building was blown out by the storms a few weeks back. He said this new damage will keep him from reopening the saloon yet again.

Featured

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Miami and Globe hit by destructive flash flooding
article

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Miami and Globe hit by destructive flash flooding

Flash flooding on Thursday and Friday caused significant damage in Miami and Globe with water rising to car bumpers and forcing the closure of a portion of U.S. 60.

He said he's talked to local leaders about financial assistance and is trying to remain patient when it comes to funding and relief. However, the deluge of water and mud that has yet again taken over his property, was too strong even for his preparations.

"We put sheets of plywood up along here and the sandbags to try to keep the water out, but it got in anyway so it brought the mud back in. You know, it has a pretty high curb, it's just strange this is two days of rain at a time, it makes it tough," Clemmens said. 

Officials have not heard of any missing people or serious injuries related to the flooding on Oct. 12

What's next:

The City of Globe has a curfew in place from dusk to dawn along some of the low-lying areas. 

City officials anticipate that the curfew will remain in place until the chance for flash flooding is gone.

The Source: This information was gathered by FOX 10's Nicole Krasean, who spoke with Miami business owners affected by the floods on Oct. 12. 

Severe WeatherGila CountyNews