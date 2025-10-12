Floodwaters re-damage Miami businesses after another round of storms

The Brief A new wave of flooding in Miami's Sullivan Street area has re-damaged businesses that were recovering from last month's historic storms. The owner of Wild Horses Saloon, Bill Clemmens, confirmed the new damage will force him to delay reopening yet again. No missing persons or serious injuries have been reported, but a dusk-to-dawn curfew is in effect in some low-lying areas due to ongoing flash flood risk.



Floodwaters along Sullivan Street in Miami washed away the progress that some business owners had made in the past two weeks, following the historic flooding last month.

Local perspective:

Wild Horses Saloon owner Bill Clemmens, was out surveying the new damage.

Clemmens previously spoke to FOX 10 when a wall of his building was blown out by the storms a few weeks back. He said this new damage will keep him from reopening the saloon yet again.

Featured article

He said he's talked to local leaders about financial assistance and is trying to remain patient when it comes to funding and relief. However, the deluge of water and mud that has yet again taken over his property, was too strong even for his preparations.

"We put sheets of plywood up along here and the sandbags to try to keep the water out, but it got in anyway so it brought the mud back in. You know, it has a pretty high curb, it's just strange this is two days of rain at a time, it makes it tough," Clemmens said.

Officials have not heard of any missing people or serious injuries related to the flooding on Oct. 12

What's next:

The City of Globe has a curfew in place from dusk to dawn along some of the low-lying areas.

City officials anticipate that the curfew will remain in place until the chance for flash flooding is gone.