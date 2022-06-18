Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 11:00 AM MDT until SUN 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Western Mogollon Rim
Wind Advisory
from SUN 11:00 AM MDT until SUN 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim

Florida man in cow pajamas among 6 arrested on drug charges

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 13 News
Man arrested in cow pajamas article

Courtesy: Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. - A Florida man is trading his ‘udderly’ impressive cow-print jammies for a jailhouse jumpsuit after being arrested on drug and ammunition charges earlier this week. 

According to the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office, Richard Anthony Bonnell was one of six people taken into custody when deputies executed a narcotics search warrant at an Okeechobee home on Friday. 

Deputies say Bonnell, who was dressed to impress in a black and white pajama set with pink trim and a pink hat, appeared confused when they arrested him for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon. 

Five other people at the home were also arrested on drug-related charges. 

Courtesy: Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office

In a post on the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the agency recommended that anyone wanting to deal drugs in the county may want to consider ‘MOOOOO-ving’.