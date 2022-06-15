Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
2
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 10:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami

Ford announces massive recall of 2.9M vehicles that can roll away, cause crashes

By AP staff
Published 
Recalls
Associated Press
GettyImages-528781508 article

Ford logo on a truck at the 2009 North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

DETROIT - Ford is recalling over 2.9 million vehicles to fix a transmission problem that can increase the risk of inadvertent rollaway crashes.

The recall covers certain 2013 to 2019 Escape, 2013 to 2018 C-Max, 2013 to 2016 Fusion, 2013 to 2021 Transit Connect, and 2015 to 2018 Edge vehicles.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents posted on its website Wednesday that a bushing that attaches the shifter cable to the transmission can degrade or detach. That can stop the vehicles from shifting into the intended gear. A vehicle thought to have been shifted into park may actually be in a different gear, allowing it to roll away.

RELATED: These electric vehicles are cheaper to own than gas ones now

Ford says in documents that it knows of four injury reports due to the problem, and another six property damage claims. The company has 1,630 warranty reports and 233 complaints about the problem.

Dealers will replace the bushing and add a protective cap. Owners will be notified by letter starting June 27.