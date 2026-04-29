Former Arizona Cardinal dies; violent prison fight leaves inmates hospitalized l Morning News Brief

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From the death of a former Arizona Cardinals player to a violent gang-related fight at an Arizona state prison that left several inmates hospitalized, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of April 29.

1. Rest in peace

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2. Prison fight leaves inmates hospitalized

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3. "There will be noise issues"

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4. Trooper killed in motorcycle crash

5. Truck plows into home

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