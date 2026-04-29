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Former Arizona Cardinal dies; violent prison fight leaves inmates hospitalized l Morning News Brief

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Published  April 29, 2026 9:55am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
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The Morning News Brief on Wednesday, April 29, 2026. (Getty Images; KSAZ-TV)

From the death of a former Arizona Cardinals player to a violent gang-related fight at an Arizona state prison that left several inmates hospitalized, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of April 29.

1. Rest in peace

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Josh Mauro: Former Arizona Cardinals player dies at 35
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Josh Mauro: Former Arizona Cardinals player dies at 35

Mauro was 35 years old. He had three stints with the Cardinals, playing for Arizona from 2014-2017, and then again in 2020 and 2021. Mauro had four sacks in 55 career games with the Cardinals.

2. Prison fight leaves inmates hospitalized

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Violent, gang-related fight breaks out at Arizona state prison
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Violent, gang-related fight breaks out at Arizona state prison

A violent, gang-related fight at the Eyman Arizona State Prison Complex on Sunday left several inmates hospitalized, including one in critical condition.

3. "There will be noise issues"

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New data center planned for Glendale sparks concerns among residents
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New data center planned for Glendale sparks concerns among residents

The Glendale City Council unanimously approved a pre-annexation development agreement for a new project featuring two data center buildings.

4. Trooper killed in motorcycle crash

Arizona DPS trooper dies in motorcycle crash in Peoria

Arizona DPS trooper dies in motorcycle crash in Peoria

Trooper Kelly Sullivan was killed in an off-duty motorcycle crash near Loop 303 and Lake Pleasant Highway.

5. Truck plows into home

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Pickup truck crashes into Phoenix home
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Pickup truck crashes into Phoenix home

A pickup truck crashed into the front of a home on April 29 near 13th Avenue and Buckeye Road. No one inside was hurt.

A look at today's weather

Morning Weather Forecast - 4/29/26

Morning Weather Forecast - 4/29/26

Warmer days are ahead for the Valley! On Wednesday, we'll see a high near 90 degrees.

Click here for full forecast

Morning BriefPhoenixNews