Former Arizona Cardinal dies; violent prison fight leaves inmates hospitalized l Morning News Brief

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The Morning News Brief on Wednesday, April 29, 2026. (Getty Images; KSAZ-TV)
From the death of a former Arizona Cardinals player to a violent gang-related fight at an Arizona state prison that left several inmates hospitalized, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of April 29.
1. Rest in peace
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Mauro was 35 years old. He had three stints with the Cardinals, playing for Arizona from 2014-2017, and then again in 2020 and 2021. Mauro had four sacks in 55 career games with the Cardinals.
2. Prison fight leaves inmates hospitalized
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A violent, gang-related fight at the Eyman Arizona State Prison Complex on Sunday left several inmates hospitalized, including one in critical condition.
3. "There will be noise issues"
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The Glendale City Council unanimously approved a pre-annexation development agreement for a new project featuring two data center buildings.
4. Trooper killed in motorcycle crash
Trooper Kelly Sullivan was killed in an off-duty motorcycle crash near Loop 303 and Lake Pleasant Highway.
5. Truck plows into home
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A pickup truck crashed into the front of a home on April 29 near 13th Avenue and Buckeye Road. No one inside was hurt.
A look at today's weather
Warmer days are ahead for the Valley! On Wednesday, we'll see a high near 90 degrees.
Click here for full forecast