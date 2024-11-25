Former Coyotes player assaulted; scary moments on Phoenix roller coaster | Nightly Roundup

From an assault involving a former Arizona Coyotes player to a police situation that shut down a major Valley freeway for some time, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, November 25, 2024.

1. Former Arizona Coyotes player assaulted

(Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Paul Bissonnette, according to Scottsdale Police, was allegedly assaulted by multiple men over the weekend. Read More

2. Valley freeway reopens after police situation

A portion of the Loop 202 was shut down, in both directions, for some time due to a police situation. Read More

3. Scary moments on Phoenix roller coaster

A man, who did not want to be identified, said his safety harness disengaged when he was riding a roller coaster in at Castles N' Coasters in north Phoenix. Read More

4. Serial sex offender in Arizona back in custody

The suspect, identified as 46-year-old James Swindle, was taken into custody just weeks after he was released from jail. Read More

5. Human remains found at regional park

The discovery, according to MCSO, was reported by a hiker Sunday afternoon. Read More

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

Photo of the Day: A Springerville sunset peeking through some trees made for an interesting photo! Thanks to Kerry Moring for sharing.

We are expecting above-normal temperatures this Thanksgiving week for the Valley. Read More