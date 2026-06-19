Former pro soccer player hosts Phoenix youth camp

The Brief Former professional soccer player Robbie Findley has established a summer camp program in Phoenix. The program focuses on holistic development, encompassing mindset work, sport, and creative arts. A girl's soccer team from the program is departing for a national tournament in Virginia Beach.



While all eyes are on the World Cup, a local soccer player who once played on that same global stage is passing the love of the game onto the next generation.

The soccer is in full swing at the Pródos Dynamos Summer Camp in Phoenix.

What they're saying:

"It’s super fun out here just getting to work in every day and getting better hold on," camper Alexandra said.

Another camper, Rafael, added, "I can’t play freely and be creative and have fun."

But the goal of this program is more than just goals. Started by Phoenix native and former professional soccer player Robbie Findley, the summer program focuses on development in all aspects of life.

"We like to focus on treating the holistic view of the human, of the kid," Findley said. "So mind, body, and spirit."

The campers start the day by setting an intention, before moving to a sport like soccer, more mindset work, lunch, and creative work like dancing or art.

"Obviously, there’s times that they have to lock in and focusing and gets some work done," Findley said. "But then I mean they're kids, you gotta remember their kids so we want them to be able to express themselves."

And all their work both on and off the field is paying off, with the girls soccer team leaving Sunday night for nationals in Virginia Beach.

"Feels amazing," Alexandra said. "I think we have a chance to win it, so we’re gonna go out there and do our best."

The youth are keeping an eye on the prize, while of course, keeping an eye on all the World Cup action. When asked who he was rooting for, Rafael replied, "Mexico." When asked how he felt about the previous day, Rafael said, "I think we did alright, but we could've scored more goals."