Formerly homeless woman wins $5 million in California lottery

A formerly homeless woman just won $5 million playing the California Lottery in Pittsburg.

"I only bought one ticket," Lucia Forseth said in a statement from the lottery. "I closed my eyes and picked that one, and it won! I first thought I'd won a free ticket, but I checked, and it said I won $5 million!"

Forseth was homeless in 2017 but turned things around even before becoming a millionaire.

She recently picked up a 2023 Scratchers ticket at the Walmart Supercenter in Pittsburg.

Forseth was there to get her car's oil changed and scratched the prize-winning ticket right outside.

Forseth told lottery officials buying a ticket called 2023 has deep meaning.

"Six years ago, I was homeless," Forseth said. "This year I am getting married, getting my associate degree, and won $5 million."

"You never think you have a chance to win it. It is just random. Being homeless just six years ago, I never thought it would happen to someone like me," she said.

Forseth said she plans on buying a house and investing the rest of her new fortune. Lottery officials said she declined to speak with media.

"The California Lottery's sole mission is to raise additional funding for public education, and it's only possible with our players' support," said Carolyn Becker, California Lottery spokesperson. "Hearing a success story like this showcases the positive impact our games have on winners and schools alike."