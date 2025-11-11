Free tax filing option discontinued; latest on the ongoing government shutdown | Nightly Roundup

article

Latest on the ongoing U.S. government shutdown and its ongoing impact; Arizona realtor helps catch fraud suspects; and more - here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, November 11, 2025.

1. No more IRS Direct File

(Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Economic Security Project)

The 2026 tax season is fast approaching, and filing may look a little different next year for some taxpayers as the Trump administration announced that the free IRS Direct File system will not be offered next year.

By the numbers:

The average American typically spends about $140 preparing returns each year. The IRS accepted 140,803 returns filed by taxpayers using Direct File in the 12 states where it was available last tax season. Those 12 states included Arizona.

2. Realtor helps catch Valley deed fraud suspects

Two women (pictured) have been arrested for their alleged roles in a Scottsdale deed fraud case that was brought to police attention by a real estate investor and licensed realtor.

What The Realtor Said:

"I have never seen and been a part of something that was so obvious," John Rowan said.

3. U.S. government shutdown could come to an end soon

(U.S. Navy photo by Elizabeth Kearns/Released)

Hundreds of U.S. House lawmakers are preparing to return to Washington on Nov. 12 to vote to reopen the government.

Dig deeper:

While most Republicans are expected to support the deal, some Democratic lawmakers have said they do not like the Senate-passed deal, and will vote against it.

4. Flight delays and cancellations continue to mount amid shutdown

U.S. Airports are working to meet a higher FAA target for flight reductions after already canceling thousands amid the ongoing government shutdown.

Other Impacts:

Besides travel disruptions, the record-long government shutdown has made air traffic controllers’ jobs even more stressful, leading to fatigue and increased risks.

5. Semi-truck crash in Phoenix results in power outage

A semi-truck crashed into multiple power poles in north Phoenix, knocking out power for dozens of residents.

What they're saying:

"He caught the wire that goes over the intersection, and he kept pulling forward," said one person who lives in the area where the incident happened. "As he pulled forward, it all of a sudden just popped, these power lines. Just went ‘pop, pop, pop, pop!’"

