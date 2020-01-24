GCSO investigating small plane crash south of Payson

article

Officials with the Gila County Sheriffs's Office say deputies are responding to a small plane crash that happened Friday afternoon.

According to a statement released on the department's Facebook page, they received a 911 call at around 3:12 p.m. from a person reporting that a plane had crashed in the Mazatzal Mountains area, which is located to the northeast of the Valley.

Officials with GCSO say there were three people onboard at the time of the crash. In addition to deputies, the Helicopter Ranger with DPS is also providing assistance as search for the crash site continues.

Meanwhile, FOX 10 has learned from FAA officials that the plane involved in the crash is a Piper P28A. There will be an investigation by FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB)

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.