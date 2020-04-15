GCU: Student living on-campus tests positive for COVID-19

article

Officials with Grand Canyon University announced that a student who lives in on-campus housing has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement released Wednesday night, this is the first positive case for a person connected to the private Christian university.

The student, according to the statement, went to GCU's Health and Wellness Clinic on Tuesday with symptoms, and was identified within 24 hours as having tested positive.

University officials say the student, who lived in Papago Hall, was immediately placed into isolation at a vacant residence hall, and is receiving ongoing care while in isolation.

Contact tracing conducted

Officials with GCU say the school immediately conducted conduct tracing for the student. The student reportedly had minimal movement on campus, aside from his personal dorm room.

School officials say a student who resides off campus was contacted by school officials and instructed to self-quarantine. Two other students who live on campus have been placed in quarantine for further evaluation and testing.

Papago Hall's common areas, according to university officials, have been sanitized and sterilized. School officials are not concerned with exposure of anyone else at this time.

School transitioned to online learning in March

According to GCU's website, while the school has transitioned to online learning effective March 23, the main Phoenix campus remains open on a limited basis to serve students who are not able to leave.

Students other than those from other countries who can't return home and those who have special circumstances were asked to go home for the final weeks of the semester.

The school has also postponed its April 24 commencement ceremony for traditional students, as well as its April 30 and May 1 commencement ceremonies for online students. School officials are considering a consolidated commencement ceremony, possibly during a December weekend.

