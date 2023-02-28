Study finds General Motors and Tesla have the most loyal customers

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 5:00 PM MST until THU 5:00 AM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
16
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 5:00 PM MST until THU 11:00 AM MST, White Mountains
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 11:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 AM MST, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 5:00 AM MST until THU 11:00 AM MST, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 11:00 AM MST until THU 5:00 AM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 5:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 AM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 12:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until THU 1:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts
Flood Warning
until FRI 2:00 PM MST, Gila County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 1:00 PM MST until THU 5:00 AM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 5:00 PM MST until THU 5:00 AM MST, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 5:00 PM MST until THU 5:00 AM MST, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
from WED 11:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Wind Advisory
from WED 2:00 PM MST until THU 3:00 AM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Wind Advisory
from WED 2:00 PM MST until THU 12:00 AM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Wind Advisory
until WED 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Study finds General Motors and Tesla have the most loyal customers

By Gary Gastelu
Published 
Updated 9:05AM
Cars and Trucks
FOX Business
Getty Images-1156440714 article

FILE-The General Motors Co. (GM) 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray sports car is unveiled during an event in Tustin, California, U.S. (Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

These car buyers keep coming back for more.

General Motors and Tesla topped the S&P Global S&P Global Mobility report on customer loyalty for 2022.

GM had the best combined performance for a manufacturer that sells multiple brands, while Tesla ranked number one among specific brands for the first time. Ford held the position for the last 12 years.

"The past three years have been a challenge for the automotive industry," said Joe LaFeir, President, Automotive Insights, S&P Global Mobility.

GM RETAKES TOP SALES SPOT FROM TOYOTA WITH STRONG 2022 FINISH

Tesla-cars.jpg

Tesla Model S full electric sedan at Brussels Expo on January 13, 2023 in Brussels, Belgium. (Sjoerd van der Wal/Getty Images)

"As customers are returning back to market post pandemic and inventory levels have slowly improved from last year's lows, retaining loyal customers has been more challenging than ever before."

The shortages and other issues helped push industry average down from 54.6% to 50.2%, according to the review of over 11.7 million sales from January through December 2022.

GM had a 65.4% retention rate and also led five individual vehicle categories, including small utility vehicle with the Chevrolet Equinox and luxury sports car with the Chevrolet Corvette.

TESLA WAS USA'S BEST-SELLING LUXURY BRAND IN 2022, BEATING BMW AND MERCEDES-BENZ

General-Motors-dealership.jpg

FILE-General Motors Co. Chevrolet vehicles are displayed for sale at a car dealership in Grove City, Ohio, U.S. (Ty Wright/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"We continue doing what we do best: delivering industry-leading quality and earning customers for life," GM CEO Mary Barra wrote on LinkedIn.

"For the eighth consecutive year, General Motors received S&P Global Mobility's Overall Loyalty to Manufacturer award – a result of smart investments, strong execution and great teamwork. As we rapidly expand our #EV lineup this year, I’m excited to continue leading core segments and offering a portfolio that amazes our existing and new customers."

Tesla-dealership.jpg

FILE-Photo taken on Oct. 26, 2020 shows the Tesla China-made Model 3 vehicles at its gigafactory in Shanghai, east China. (Xinhua/Ding Ting via Getty Images)

Along with hanging on to 67.2% of its customers, Tesla also had the highest conquest sales and led the small car and utility segments with the Model 3 and Model Y.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has not yet commented on the study.

Get the latest updates on this story at FOXBusiness.com. 