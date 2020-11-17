Getting in one last indoor workout in San Jose before coronavirus restrictions take hold

The governor's announcement about putting on the brakes and moving most of California into a restrictive, purple tier means that most indoor businesses must close.

That includes gyms. But on Tuesday, the morning after Gov. Gavin Newsom's announcement, there were people getting in one last workout at one 24-Hour Fitness in San Jose.

Newsom said he wanted the businesses to close within 24 hours, but Santa Clara County said the change took effect at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, instead of noon.

Some gym members chimed in on the ever-changing and often confusing rules.

"I don’t like them at all," said Philip Vye. "Doesn’t seem like it’s right. That seems like the safest place to be in my opinion.”

But Rudy Moffett said that while he was a bit disappointed, not being able to go indoors at the gym is "in the interest of public safety."

In the Bay Area, Napa, Santa Clara and Contra Costa counties also will begin tightening restrictions on Tuesday. Alameda County will start on Wednesday. And Sonoma County was already in the purple tier, which means the closure of indoor activities. Restaurants, gyms, movie theaters and museums can only operate outdoors. All religious services must be moved outside as well.

Napa County a;sp moved backward two tiers – from orange to purple.

At Tarla grill, employees were preparing to move all service to the back patio.

The owner of the restaurant said the shift will be challenging as they'll have to cut back on staff and can't serve as many customers.

"I'm not sure how we're going to do it," said owner Yusuf Topal, "especially with the winter rain and cold. W e are worried."

There are only three Bay Area counties in the purple: San Francisco, San Mateo and Marin.